ALTON - With election time being approximately five weeks away, there are a lot of temporary signs being placed on City rights-of way.

The City of Alton has the right and duty to remove any private signage installed on public property, including parks and rights-of-way. Private signage includes political signage.

The Public Works Department will remove all private signage that is placed on city property, including rights-of-way. Signs will be stored at our Public Works shed and can be retrieved from there upon proof of ownership. The signs will be held for retrieval two weeks before being destroyed.

The Public Works Department will ensure that all signage will incur the same level of enforcement. Public Works will rely on information on file concerning the boundaries between city and private property.

