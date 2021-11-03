VALLEY PARK, MO. - On October 21, 2021, at approximately 2:16 PM, a suspect entered the PNC Bank located at 912 Meramec Station Road in Valley Park, displayed a knife, and demanded money before learning the branch did not carry money. The suspect in the attached photo fled in a dark colored sedan.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.