EDWARDSVILLE - After a series of police-conducted drug deals, an East Alton woman has been charged with allegedly selling methamphetamine out of her residence.

Cynthia M. Rodgers, 61, of East Alton, faces two Class X felonies for methamphetamine trafficking and unlawful delivery or possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine. She was also charged with unlawful use of property, a Class 2 felony.

On June 11, 2024, Rogers was reportedly found in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine and “other paraphernalia indicative of an intent to deliver,” according to a petition to deny her pretrial release.

Before executing a search warrant, officers conducted multiple controlled drug buys at the residence in the 300 block of Niagara Street in East Alton, where a confidential informant told authorities drug sales were taking place.

“Officers executed a search warrant on the residence, finding the defendant in possession of approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine in her bedroom and other paraphernalia indicative of an intent to deliver,” the petition states.

“Multiple persons present at the time the search warrant was executed indicated that the defendant travels to Missouri to obtain the methamphetamine sold at the residence.”

The East Alton Police Department issued the case against Rodgers, who was ordered remanded to jail until her initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

