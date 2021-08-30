Info Released On Two-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash In Franklin County
This is info from a two-vehicle personal injury crash in Franklin County.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13
WHAT: Two-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash
WHERE: Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 66, Franklin County
WHEN: Aug. 30, 2021 at approximately 6:33 a.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2019 Blue Western Star 4 axle tanker truck
Unit 2 – 2005 Green Chrysler Pacifica
DRIVER: Unit 1 – Thomas S. Allen, 70-year-old male, from Jackson, MO
Unit 2 – Nikolas L. Walker, 26-year-old male, from Buncombe, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.
PASSENGER: Unit 2 – Alyssa M. Walker, 21-year-old female from Buncombe, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.
Unit 2 – Juvenile, 1-month-old male from Buncombe, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 66 in left lane. Unit 2 traveling at the same location in right lane. Unit 1 attempted a lane change and struck Unit 2. Unit 2 spun out of control, struck a concrete bride railing, went over the side of the bridge railing, and landed on it's top in a creek. All occupants of Unit 2 were transported to an area hospital with injuries. The driver of Unit 1 reported no injuries. One northbound lane was shut down for approximately 2.5 hours for the crash investigation.
CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage.
The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
