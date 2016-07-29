ALTON - The Alton Police and Madison County Coroner’s Office believe the death of a 8-month, 2-week-old baby girl is accidental after a day of investigating.

Alton Police officers and Alton Fire Rescue personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of Tara Court just after 9:30 a.m. today. Upon arrival, the child was found deceased in the babysitter’s home. The Madison County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

At the time of this incident, there were eight other children at the home ranging from 9 months to 17 years of age. None of the other children were harmed or appeared to be in any kind of danger according to officers on the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

An autopsy was completed later in the day which found no signs of trauma to the child. The preliminary results of the autopsy, combined with findings from the Alton Police Department investigation have led investigators to believe the death is accidental in nature.

No charges are expected as a result of this incident at this time.

 

More like this:

Jul 2, 2024 - Alton Man Charged With Child Porn, Sexual Assault Of 4-Month-Old

Aug 16, 2024 - Woman Held On $100K Bond For Child Endangerment

4 days ago - Mayor Goins Addresses Crime Reports in Alton: "Our Police Department is Making a Difference"

Jul 29, 2024 - Extensive Investigation Leads To Child Pornography Arrest In Fairview Heights

Jul 2, 2024 - CyberTip Leads to Arrest and Rescue of Infant Victim

 