Charlie Kimball (Left) is the first licensed driver with diabetes to win a race in the Verizon IndyCar Series. Kimball, who began racing go-karts at age 9, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2007 and was forced to abandon his racing program mid-season. After his surprising diagnosis, Kimball returned to the cockpit in 2008 .Today, Kimball continues to compete in one of the most competitive racing categories in the world, proving that living with diabetes does not have to restrict him from traveling at speeds of more than 200 miles an hour and fulfilling his dream.

Kimball drives the No. 83 car for Novo Nordisk Chip Ganassi Racing in the Verizon IndyCar Series and is the first licensed driver with diabetes in the history of INDYCAR. Finishing 3rd in INDY 500.

Hear Charlie speak of his experience as a winning driver and his life with diabetes, take a photo with him, and receive his autograph at the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes on Saturday, September 19th on Parking Lot A on the Campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Plan to arrive at The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes at 8:30am to register to Walk and get a good spot to hear Charlie speak. The Walk begins at 10:00am and the event ends at Noon. On line registration to Walk or make a donation is available at www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast. For more information call Rawnie at 888-342-2383 or send message to rberry@diabetes.org.

The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes Presenting Sponsor is Simmons, Hanly, Conroy a National Law Firm; Platinum sponsors are R.P. Lumber, Advantage News, SIUE Foundation; Gold Sponsors are Alton Memorial Hospital, Pohlman USA, Balke Brown Transwestern, Lockton Companies, Goshen Coffee Company, Ameren Illinois; 106.5 The Arch is Exclusive Radio Sponsor.

