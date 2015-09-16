Photo (l to r): Tristen Shirrell and Sawyer Abbott, then both 2 years old and from Godfrey, were just hanging out on the trampoline at JPRD’s Toddler Time at the Susnig Center at the first one of 2015 on January 3.

Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is bringing back a popular Susnig Center activity from last fall and winter. Toddler Time will be held one select Friday every month starting September 18 through May 13 from 9:30-11:30am. This special time will give parents, grandparents and/or babysitters the opportunity to spend time with their little ones, up to six years old, run wild in the wide-open gym with lots of play items set out. There will be no structured activities, just "free-play" time for the kiddos to be active, imagine, play and socialize. Come when you want; leave when you want. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. Both residents and non-residents are welcome. Adults must supervise the children at all times. The Susnig Center is located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

Fridays that Toddler Time will be held: 9/18, 10/23, 11/13, 12/11, 1/22, 2/19, 3/11, 4/15 & 5/13.

For more information on this activity or others, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Yesterday - Harman Family Bluegrass Band Gears Up for 46th Annual Concert in Godfrey

Nov 16, 2023 - Hoffman Partners With Belt and Meridian Health For Turkey and Home Giveaway

6 days ago - Illinois iLottery Player Celebrates Holidays $888,000 Richer After Fast Plenty Twenty 20s Jackpot Win

Dec 19, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Announces $700 Million Settlement With Google Over Play Store Misconduct

Dec 19, 2023 - Building On 147 Years: Sisters Of Third Order Of St. Francis Continue Their Legacy

 