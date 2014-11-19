Located in Glen Carbon, IL, The Sports Academy is a 2-field indoor soccer arena that offers both recreational and competitive youth soccer leagues.

The Sports Academy is the only facility in the area to have separate recreational and competitive leagues. The academy encourages teams to play in the COMPETITION APPROPRIATE LEAGUE. Please visit their website for additional explanation: www.thesportsacademy.net

The Sports Academy kicked off the Recreational 1 and Boy’s/Girls’s High School indoor soccer leagues the first week of November. League play for the first session wraps up around Christmas.

If you are currently playing in a league or would like to play in the upcoming leagues, please sign up at your soonest opportunity to ensure your place.

- Juniors 2 – Kindergarten and 1st Grade teams participating in a 24 minute training with Elite FT, followed by a 24 minute game against another team. Registration deadline is January 15th.

- Recreational 2 – This league consists of recreational teams from Godfrey, Alton, Bethalto, Granite City, Edwardsville, Collinsville and more. We are the only facility in the area to offer two distinct skill appropriate divisions for youth soccer. Registration deadline is January 15th.

- High School Boys – High School teams from nearly every city in the area. Registration deadline is December 15th.

- High School Girls - High School teams from nearly every city in the area. Registration deadline is December 15th.

- Competitive – This league consists of teams from Springfield to Alton to Edwardsville to Belleville. These teams battle it out in an 8 game session during January and February. Registration deadline is December 15th. The Competitive League is specifically designed for Club teams. These games are highly competitive and will test your team’s talent against the best of the best Club teams in the area. This league starts the first week of January each year.

ADULTS: Are you new to the area or recently returning? The Sports Academy has indoor soccer and flag football leagues for adults. We have soccer leagues such as Coed, Open Men’s, Over 30 and Over 40. Our Flag Football League is 18 and over. All of these leagues are starting in December/January.

