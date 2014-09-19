Trying to find a fun activity for your youngster to participate in this fall? Look no further because Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) has the answer!

Tiny Tot Indoor Soccer is now open for registration for three or four year old. This is a great way to introduce your toddler to the sport of soccer with instruction on basic skills such as dribbling, trapping, shooting and goalkeeping. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes. The classes will run Wednesdays from October 22 through November 26 from

either 10-10:45am or 4:30-5:15pm. Program fee is $30 per toddler per class.

Bit Tot Indoor Soccer is designed just like the Tiny Tot program, but it is for five to six year olds. The program will run Wednesdays from October 22 through November 26 from 5:30-6:15pm. Program fee is also $30 per child.

No special equipment is required for either of the programs; simply dress children in comfortable clothing with non-marking soled sneakers. Parent participation may be required at times. All sessions will be held at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street. As always, registration is open to all city and non-city residents. The deadline to register is Wednesday,

October 15. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm

http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm , call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email mailto:jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

