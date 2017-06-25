EAST ST. LOUIS - An indictment was filed June 15, 2017, in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois in East St. Louis for a threat against the President of the United States against a 35-year-old Joseph Lynn Pickett. Pickett is apparently from Edwardsville.

The complaint in federal court states that on or about June 14 through June 15, 2017, in Madison County, within the Southern District of Illinois and elsewhere. Joseph Lynn Pickett did knowingly and willingly make a threat to take the life of, to kidnap, and inflict bodily harm on the President of the United States, specifically, by posting on facebook.com.

This is the series of Pickett posts on Facebook obtained from the federal indictment:

“So what’s on my mind? Before I die I want our president and Congress to sign a treaty to never side with Russia or any enemy of the United States of America! If one will will then that person deserves to be shot. Guess what Trump? I am waiting for the right time… and I KNOW your Putin’s bitch! The Secret Service now has a heads up as to my plan to assassinate Trump… let’s see how they act!"

“Still waiting..."

“Waiting some more. Top notch recruits the Secret Service hired I see..."

"Still waiting... no more third Reich style knock on my door..."

“I don’t see any black SUV’s pulling up my driveway and definitely no black helicopter. Also I’s still trying so I’m not a victim of a drone strike…yet..."

“Still waiting for Government action… Honestly, am I really going to have to kill Trump before our fine Government (the jack booted thugs they are) actually takes me into custody for threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump? I mean he sold our country to The Russians. He is Benedict Arnold but hey is our President even though he needs a blade in the neck..."

“Still not a vicim of a U.S.-sanctioned assassination of an American citizen yet… even though we know they have done it before..."

“I have to say this is the first time in my life I want the U.S. military to overthrow our government and hod host elections!?..."

“Still waiting. Damn Secret Service is either slow or stupid… I bank on stupid. By the way, Debbie… well there you have it. I said it and by the way your are a poor excuse for a human being. Please call the Cops on me now so I have an excuse to use my firepower, AR 15, AK 47,s and w 40, Sig sauer 9 mm. Oh I am so afraid of the police now…"

On June 15, 2017; Joseph Lynn Pickett indicated to Special Agents of the United States Secret Service that he had thoughts of hurting himself and others.

All in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 871.

Signed by Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney Southern District of Illinois, Norman R. Smith, Assistant United States Attorney. Recommended bond: Detention.

