RIVERBEND - You will find a comprehensive list of fireworks and Independence Day celebrations around the area below.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29, 2024

Brighton

The Village of Brighton will host their annual Independence Day at the Park celebration starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Schneider Park. Festivities kick off with a kids’ fishing derby and casting contest and include a home run derby, a watermelon-eating contest, BMX racing, a soccer shootout, a baking contest and more. Fireworks at dark. For more information, click here. Carlinville

The Macoupin County Fair Fireworks Spectacular starts at 9 p.m. on June 29, 2024, at the Macoupin County fairgrounds. Gates open at 11 a.m. with food vendors, tractor pulls, live music and more throughout the day. Admission is $25, then free after 7 p.m. For more information, click here. Greenfield

Softball and volleyball tournaments, live music, tractor pulls and a fish fry round out Greenfield’s Fireworks on the Lake celebration on June 29, 2024. Fireworks take off at dusk.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3, 2024

Alton

Alton’s fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, but there is plenty of fun to be had before that. Starting at 5 p.m. at the Alton Amphitheater, attendees can enjoy food trucks and music, including a performance by the 399th Army Band from Ft. Leonard Wood. For more information, click here.

THURSDAY, JULY 4, 2024

Elsah

A parade, a potluck and a party kick off in Elsah at 11:30 a.m. on July 4, 2024. Everything starts at the Civic Center and all are invited.

Godfrey

Godfrey’s Family Fun Fest kicks off at 5 p.m. on July 4, 2024, at Glazebrook Park. Bounce houses, a watermelon-eating contest, face painting, food trucks, vendors and more will be present throughout the night. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. For more information, click here. Granite City

Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. on July 4, 2024, at Wilson Park. For more information, click here. Jerseyville

Article continues after sponsor message

Fireworks begin at dark at the Jersey County fairgrounds on July 4, 2024. For more information, follow the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook. Litchfield

Food vendors and live music will light up the night on July 4, 2024, at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield. Fireworks begin at dusk. Troy

Food and craft vendors, bounce houses and live music kick off at 5 p.m. at the Tri-Township Park District. Fireworks begin at dusk.

FRIDAY, JULY 5, 2024

Grafton

Grafton’s famous fireworks display starts at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2024. You’ll be able to view them from around town or the river. For more information, click here.

SATURDAY, JULY 6, 2024

Edwardsville

Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2024, the American Legion Post #199 and the City of Edwardsville will co-sponsor a day of food trucks, activities and concerts by the Edwardsville Municipal Band and the Air Force Band at the American Legion. Fireworks kick off at 9 p.m. For more information, click here. Granite City

While Granite City’s fireworks are scheduled for July 4, their Patriots in the Park celebration will take place on July 6, 2024, complete with vendors, a 5K, a car show and a softball tournament at Wilson Park. Visit the Granite City Park District Facebook page for more information. Pleasant Hill

On July 6, 2024, Pleasant Hill residents can enjoy a parade at 11 a.m. followed by contests, food vendors and activities throughout the day. Fireworks begin at dark. Follow the Village of Pleasant Hill Pike County Illinois Facebook page for more information. South Roxana

The South Roxana Dad’s Club will once again host their Family Fun Fest starting at 2 p.m. on July 6, 2024. A petting zoo, inflatables, food trucks and vendors will round out the day, ending the night with fireworks. For more information, click here.

SATURDAY, JULY 13, 2024

Brighton

The Tri-County Rod and Gun Club will host fireworks at dusk on July 13, 2024. A bags tournament, live music, food trucks and more will be available starting at noon.

If you would like to add an event to this list, please send the name, location, time, and any other details to sydney@riverbender.com.