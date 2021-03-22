WOOD RIVER - Cheryl Maguire has provided her bio/platform in the race for Wood River mayor. Incumbent Maguire is running against challenger Tom Stalcup for the mayor slot.

Cheryl Maguire has a BS, MS and Administrative Certification from SIUE. She is a retired teacher from the Cahokia School District, a retiree member of Local 1272 and a former Exexcutive Vice President of this AFL-CIO affiliate.

"I’m running for re-election to see the completion of the projects that have been initiated during my administration," she said. "My major accomplishment was the spearheading of the successful voter approval of a 1% Non-Home Rule sales tax that has brought major infrastructure projects to city while providing property tax relief to the citizens.

"Over the past 20 years, I’ve listened as citizens in the Eastwood area justifiably bemoan the fact that they are forced by FEMA to carry costly flood insurance. Finally, the City was able to purchase property and use money from this 1% fund for the engineering on the long-awaited detention pond project.

"Other 1% projects that have begun are flood relief on the east end of town which will make existing property more commercially marketable and a major sewer separation project which addresses more flooding relief. Our combined sales revenues over the past four years has seen tremendous growth and the EAV for the past two years is the highest in city history. It’s this type of revenue success that allows us to provide operational costs for city services. Once some of these flood relief projects are finalized, we can then look forward to funding a Rec Center with a possible swimming pool. It’s no small wonder with all these positives, Wood River is experiencing housing growth and more families are being attracted to our city."

Maguire continued: "We have dedicated department heads, staff, and city manager who work well with the City Council to provide the best services to our citizens. It’s been a privilege to serve this past four years as mayor.

"I’m asking the voters for their trust once again, to continue to build for the future.”

