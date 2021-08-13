SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has announced that the Opening Day Illinois Lottery Grandstand concert featuring Sammy Hagar and the Circle has been cancelled.

The Illinois State Fairgrounds are located in Sangamon County, which is currently experiencing severe thunderstorms. To protect fairgoers from the extreme weather conditions, the annual Twilight Parade and the Sammy Hagar and The Circle concert this evening are cancelled.

Refunds for previously purchased tickets will be given if requested. Ticket holders who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will have to contact Ticketmaster to receive their refund. Tickets that were purchased through the Illinois State Fair box office, either in-person or via phone will need to pick up a refund form at the box office, or print the form located on the Illinois State Fair website and attached their physical tickets to the form. Those forms can either be mailed in or dropped off at the box office and ticket holders will be issued a refund check once the refund is processed.

The Illinois State Fair is August 12 – August 22 in Springfield, Illinois. For additional information, visit our website (www.IllinoisStateFair.info) and download our free mobile app.

