Illinois Youth in Care and Alumni Meet with State Representatives to Learn about State Government

SPRINGFIELD – In observance of National Foster Care Month, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Foster Care of America Alumni – Illinois Chapter and the Illinois Statewide Youth Advisory Board will kick off the inaugural Illinois Youth in Care & Alumni Legislative Shadow Day at the State Capitol on Wednesday, May 4. Illinois Shadow Day 2016 will pair approximately 35 youth in care and alumni from across the state with members of the Illinois General Assembly.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Shadow Day will allow young adults in care to share their experiences directly with Illinois legislators to help inform and improve child welfare policy. It also serves to show our leaders in action,” said Illinois DCFS Director George H. Sheldon. “There are more than 16,000 youth in the foster care system in Illinois. Youth in transition need to be provided with opportunities and support necessary to succeed.”

Throughout the day, youth will gain insight on how state government operates and what it takes to be a state legislator. The Illinois Legislative Shadow Day is modeled after the annual Congressional Foster Youth Shadow Experience held in Washington, D.C. each May.

More like this: