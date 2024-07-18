[HANOI, VIETNAM] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth continued her official Senate visit through Vietnam today, meeting with government and trade officials to highlight the benefits of increasing imports of corn and soy ethanol from Illinois. As demand for gasoline has increased throughout Vietnam, biofuel imports from our Illinois farmers can help meet this demand while providing a more reliable, cost stable and environmentally friendly fuel alternative with ethanol blends. Duckworth’s official visit builds on her continued efforts to help advocate for Illinois and Illinois agriculture across the globe, with successful commitments from Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

“Our nation has always depended on our farmers to grow the food and fuel we need—and I’m always proud to advocate for Illinois agriculture on both the national and international stage any time I get the chance,” Duckworth said. “During my official visit to Vietnam, I’m focused on expanding our trade relationships because it’s good for working families here at home and for Vietnam’s growth and development. By increasing Illinois’s ethanol exports abroad, we’re encouraging job growth in our state and abroad, prioritizing our national security, protecting our environment and helping secure Illinois’s leadership in the energy sector for years to come.”

During her trip, Duckworth met with the Vice Minister of Industry and Trade Nguy?n Hoàng Long as well as National Assembly Vice Chairman Tr?n Quang Phuong to advocate for the benefits of increasing ethanol blends in Vietnam, and how Illinois’s farmers can help achieve those goals.

Duckworth’s trip builds on her previous successes advocating for Illinois’s farmers on the global stage—following an official visit to Taiwan she helped secure a commitment from Taiwan to purchase an estimated $2.6 billion of Illinois’s corn and soybeans, and following an official visit to Japan, Japan announced a regulatory change that will lead to an increase in imports from U.S. biofuel producers, supporting our farmers and growing Illinois’s economy. Last year, South Korea also committed to several biofuels expansions, including a mandate 3.5 percent biodiesel blending, which will be achieved with increased U.S. imports.

In the Senate, Duckworth has been a leader in supporting biofuels, including expansion of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and permanent authority to use E15 fuel year-round. To help increase the availability of E15 year-round, Duckworth helped introduce the bipartisan Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act and the bipartisan Next Generations Fuel Act to allow the year-round, nationwide sale of ethanol blends higher than 10 percent. Duckworth additionally helped introduced the bipartisan Home Front Energy Independence Act to ban Russian oil and expand use and production of biofuel that’s grown in the American heartland, while providing American families with a less expensive option to fuel their vehicles. Earlier this year she helped introduced the Farm to Fly Act to help accelerate the production and development of SAF.

