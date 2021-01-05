ST. LOUIS - In the past nine days, fourteen members of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes commissioned officers and professional staff members in the Division of Patrol (5 Precincts), the Division of Criminal Investigations, the Office of the Chief of Police, and the Division of Special Operations. It is unknown how our staff members contracted it.

Potentially affected work area(s) and vehicle(s) have been thoroughly cleaned.

There have been a total of 159 positive test results since the global pandemic first directly impacted the personnel of the Department on March 28, 2020. 142 of the 159 have already recovered and returned to duty.

The St. Louis County Police Department stands ready to serve and protect.

