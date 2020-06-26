ALTON - On Saturday, July 11, on what would have been her 80th birthday, the Sunken Garden at Riverview Park in Alton will be dedicated to The Cousley Family in memory of Mary Lou Cousley. Mary Lou was a longtime advocate for the garden and her enthusiasm was contagious, inspiring friends and neighbors to carry on her work.

The public is invited to attend the gathering at 10 a.m. on July 11. A section of Belleview Avenue will be closed to traffic and the event will take place near the corner of Angle and Belleview streets, overlooking the garden. Mary Lou’s granddaughter, Chrysa Cousley, will emcee the ceremony. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are encouraged.

Mary Lou had a wide circle of friends and was passionately involved in the community. After she died on Feb. 24, 2017, the garden was named as a memorial and more than $5,000 was donated to beautify the park. The Riverview Park and Sunken Garden Preservation Committee was formed to continue Mary Lou’s vision.

In the garden, a blue spruce takes center stage surrounded by an assortment of colorful shrubs, perennials, and annuals. Plans are in the works to restore the 100-year -old stone staircases. Classic lanterns have been placed on the stone columns and the park entrance will be graced with plaques commemorating the dedication.

The committee would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the City of Alton, our hardworking Christian Hill neighbors, and the many generous donors who have made this tribute to Mary Lou a reality.

