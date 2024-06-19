ALTON - At Alton’s 33rd annual Juneteenth Celebration, Marilyn Minor shared more information with the community about her business, In Marilyn’s Care.

The beauty and barber salon is located at 235 E. Delmar Road in Alton. Minor noted that they are doing well since their grand opening last August, and they look forward to more great years in the Riverbend community.

“Everything at In Marilyn’s Care has been going simply terrific,” Minor said. “It’s been going super smooth.”

In the last month, they served 125 people. They have managed to keep their haircuts at the low price of $14.99, which Minor is proud of.

She noted that she was enjoying the Juneteenth event in Alton. While this was her first year in attendance, she said she would likely be back for years to come.

“I’m doing good, having a wonderful, wonderful time,” she explained. “I’ve been just meeting and coming into contact with the community.”

Minor hopes to welcome new friends and community members to her business soon. For more information about In Marilyn’s Care, you can visit their official In Marilyn’s Care Beauty and Barber Salon Facebook page.

“We appreciate you and we look forward to servicing you,” she added.

