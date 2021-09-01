GODFREY - On Friday, September 24, The Nature Institute will host “In Harmony with Nature”, a celebration of music and nature featuring the Alton High School Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Laura Plummer.

“In Harmony with Nature” begins at 5:30 p.m. with time for families to set up a picnic dinner on the skeet range. The concert, which begins at 6 p.m., will take place at the John M. Olin Nature Preserve, located at 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey. Sweets and drinks will be available for purchase from Shivers Frozen Custard and The Nature Institute. Outside food is allowed, however, no alcohol is permitted. Carpooling is encouraged, and be sure to bring blankets and chairs for concert viewing.

The experience will start with a short, shaded walk to the skeet range on TNI’s newly paved trail. Walking along, butterflies and bees can be seen visiting the blooming flowers in the savannas, and the songs of Northern Cardinals, Indigo Buntings, and maybe even a tree frog or two, can be heard. As dusk approaches, the katydids, cicadas, and other insects start up their nightly chorus. This event, with human-made music combined with the sounds of wildlife in a beautiful natural setting, highlights how people can work together with nature to create something wonderful.

The Nature Institute invites you to come stroll around the frog trail before the concert to observe the restoration work that has been accomplished at TNI and listen to the bird songs as they settle in for the evening. If you would like to experience the trails at night, TNI offers a monthly Moonlight Hike, and starting in September, will host a monthly Telescope Night. Bring the family out for a chance to see the moon and stars up close.

Tickets are $10 for adults 18 and up, $5 for students 13-17, and free for children 12 and under. Tickets are available online at www.TheNatureInstitute.org or by calling (618) 466-9930.

For more information, please call (618) 466-9930 or visit www.thenatureinstitute.org.

