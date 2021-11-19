ST. LOUIS – GRAMMY® Award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots have announced details of “THE ICY TOUR 2022,” which will see the band headlining arenas across North America in summer 2022.

Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast 23-city outing will kick off on August 18th in St. Paul, MN, and make stops in New York City, Toronto, Nashville, St. Louis, Anaheim, and more before wrapping up with a performance at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on September 24th [full itinerary below]. Registration for first access to tickets is open now here via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and will run through 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. All remaining tickets will go on sale on November 24th at 10:00 AM local time. For complete details on Twenty One Pilots’ upcoming international dates and ticket availability for the “THE ICY TOUR 2022,” visit www.twentyonepilots.com/tour.

In celebration of the upcoming tour, Twenty One Pilots have also surprise-released a digital deluxe version of their acclaimed new album, Scaled And Icy. Available today on all streaming platforms, Scaled And Icy (Livestream Version) includes never before released performances of fan-favorite tracks from the group’s pioneering global streaming event, “Twenty One Pilots - Livestream Experience” [tracklisting/album art below]. Originally broadcast this past May, the event ushered in a new standard in the livestreaming space with Billboard declaring, “After seven months of meticulous planning and two weeks of marathon rehearsals, Twenty One Pilots pulled off a home-brewed Las Vegas-worthy spectacle.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Furthermore, today also marks the release of the widely anticipated Scaled And Icy vinyl, including limited edition variants. Available HERE, the first pressing features several exclusive color variants including: Light Blue (Twenty One Pilots Official Store), White (Target), Orange (Amazon Music), Clear (Local Record Store), Curacao (Walmart), and Silver (EMP).

Scaled And Icy debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top “Rock Albums” and “Alternative Albums” charts while landing at No. 3 on the “Billboard 200,” marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021. The new record is highlighted by the #1 Alternative Radio hits “Saturday,” and “Shy Away,” the latter of which ascended to #1 at the format in just three weeks, placing the duo in an elite group of acts with multiple songs to rise to #1 at the format in three weeks or less including: U2, R.E.M., The Cure, Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Foo Fighters.

Written and largely produced by Tyler Joseph in isolation over the course of the past year at his home studio, with Dun engineering the album’s drums from across the country, Scaled And Icy is the product of long-distance virtual sessions and finds the duo processing their upended routines along with the prevailing emotions of 2020 - anxiety, loneliness, boredom, and doubt. The duo had to forgo their normal studio sessions but reached a new of level of introspection in the process, adopting a more imaginative and bold approach to their songwriting. The result is a collection of songs that push forward through setbacks and focus on the possibilities worth remembering. Scaled And Icy is Twenty One Pilots’ first studio album in three years and follows their RIAA Platinum certified LP, Trench.

More like this: