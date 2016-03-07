MARYVILLE – Christal Laswell and Breanna Barnes are excited to take the biggest leap of faith into their newest and most innovative business venture.

Combining years of experience in personal training and gaining an understanding in functional movement training, the women are able to provide a new proactive and prescriptive approach to fitness training in their new business at Iron Orchid Studios.

Slated to open their doors of their Maryville studio’s doors on April 1, this innovative location aims to combine individualized approaches to a whole health fitness regimens.

“It’s a complete leap of faith for anyone to open a business,” Barnes said. “You just have to believe that you can offer something that people will want. We believe in what we are doing and the service we provide is so much bigger than us.”

The studio will provide a variety of services to their new clients, some of which who have already registered and highly anticipate Iron Orchid’s opening next month. From the moment they arrive in the studio, each client will receive a complimentary success session which will allow them to work hand and hand with these fitness experts to set goals for their health. They will also have a functional movement screen which will guide each and every one of their clients to do certain exercises correctly.

In their individualized group training classes, the women along with their knowledgeable personal trainers will ensure safety and accuracy throughout the entire practice.

“From strength and resistance training to advanced kettlebell and barbell, we want to provide perfect balance with restorative yoga to ensure our clients to value adequate recovery,” Laswell said.

Unlike other studios, clients will not find treadmills or ellipticals at Iron Orchid. Instead, their extensive training studio offers free weights to help clients take control of their body’s most efficient way of moving.

“You don’t need big, clunky machines doing the work for you,” Laswell said. “We want you to find strength no matter where you are in your journey.”

Although they haven’t officially opened their studio’s doors, the owners are already looking toward the future, planning to maximize their business’s full potential and help those who are in need of these amazing services.

“We still have such a tremendous vision for where Iron Orchid can go and what it can become,” Laswell said. “We have a vision for educating and empowering many more and reaching beyond our local communities, utilizing technology to expand our services beyond a facility.

“The larger the impact we can make in people’s lives, the more impact we can make to transform the fitness industry itself.”

For more information about Iron Orchid Studios, please visit their Facebook page.

