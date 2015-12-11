EDWARDSVILLE - The Sports Performance Training Program (SPT) is for middle school, high school, college, professional and national caliber athletes and is sure to help improve your performance on the court, mat, field or wherever else you choose to compete.

Over the last 10 years, we have trained thousands of athletes in 12 different sports from the Edwardsville and surrounding areas.

The SPT program offers elite level training at an affordable cost. The employees are very proud to conduct the pre-season training for the EHS ladies basketball, softball & field hockey teams. This class consists of 2 days of full body weight workouts and 2 days of movement/plyometric training.

The focal points of the program are:

Athletic Strength

Speed & Agility Development

Horizontal & Rotational Loading Core Stability

Flexibility

Proprioception Training

Sleds

Slide Boards

TRX HIIT & Aerobic Conditioning

ACL & Injury Prevention

The classes run Monday – Thursday from 2:45p.m. - 4:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. -7:15p.m

The Winter 1 session, which is 7 weeks long, is $150 for members and $190 for non-members.

The Winter 2 and Spring 1 sessions, which is 6 weeks long, are $130 for members and $170 for non-members.

The Meyer Center is located at 7348 Goshen Rd. in Edwardsville, right across the street from the Liberty Middle School. See www.edwardsvilleymca.com for more information.

