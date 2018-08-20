GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education department invites people to experience Tai Chi, a low impact, non-contact form of exercise featuring slow and deliberate body movements designed to improve flexibility, balance, strength and circulation.

Four sections of Tai Chi are being offered at L&C this this fall – Tuesdays, from 7:30-8:20 p.m., Aug. 21-Sept. 25; Wednesdays, from 4:40-5:30 p.m. Sept. 5-Oct. 3; Tuesdays, from 7:30-8:20 p.m., Oct. 9-Nov. 13; Wednesdays, from 4:40-5:30 p.m. Oct. 10-Nov. 14. Classes will be held inside the Hatheway Cultural Center on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

“I took Margie's Tai Chi class at the beginning of this summer,” Tai Chi student Julie Breden said. “I have Rheumatoid Arthritis and I was looking for an exercise that was gentler on my body. The movements you learn in Tai Chi make you stronger and improve balance, but most importantly, the movements force you to slow down; allow your mind to rest and your body to breathe.”

While practicing this subtle and sophisticated Chinese martial art, participants develop proper breathing and relaxation techniques to enhance joint flexibility, reduce stress and increase the mind's ability to focus.

“Margie is an excellent instructor, especially for Tai Chi,” Breden said. “It is important that you learn correct technique, which she teaches you step by step, allowing ample time to ask questions and checking on your progress. She also explains how and why certain moves are integrated into the warm up and series of movements, what is the purpose of a movement and its benefit. It's a much fuller experience when you fully understand not only the how but also the why.”

The course fee is $30-$36, depending on the length of the section, and registration will remain open until the class is full.

Those interested can register online at http://www.lc.edu/CommunityEd or call (618) 468-5701.

