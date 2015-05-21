St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jaime Garcia showed composure and stamina as he made his 2015 season debut on Thursday. The left-hander threw 102 pitches (60 strikes) over 7 innings against the New York Mets and allowed just two runs on 5 hits with 5 walks, 3 strikeouts, and a solo homerun.

Garcia did walk the first batter in each of the first three innings he pitched, but was aided by four double plays–including a stellar diving grab by Randal Grichuk in left-center, who then doubled off Michael Cuddyer trying to return to first base.

The Cardinals optioned pitcher Sam Tuivailala to Memphis (AAA) prior to the game to make room for Garcia on the 25-man roster.

HoF FREE FOR MILITARY

–In celebration of Memorial Day, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced free admission for veterans and active duty military personnel from May 23rd thru May 25th at the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum. Valid military identification is required with the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum open daily from 10a-6pm.

During Memorial Day weekend, and all season long, active, reserve and retired career military personnel are also eligible to receive free tickets to every St. Louis home game. To redeem the free tickets, eligible fans must show a valid ID at Busch Stadium ticket windows 17-18 no earlier than one hour prior to game time. Tickets are based on availability and blackout dates may apply. The Cardinals also host several military appreciation nights at the stadium which allow military personnel, friends and family the opportunity to purchase significantly discounted all-inclusive tickets to select games. For more information, visit cardinals.com/military.

photo credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports