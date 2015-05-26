http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/5-26-15-Mozeliak-on-Gonzales.mp3

After experiencing tightness in his shoulder after his last outing, St. Louis Cardinals prospect Marco Gonzales was in St. Louis on Tuesday to undergo a variety of tests, including an MRI.

“The good news is it shows no structural damage,” shared General Manager John Mozeliak. “What we need to do is just sort of re-think our strategy on sort of getting his strength back and his stability back. But right now, I would just say it’s an impingement. He’ll work with our medical staff over the next week to 10 days and then we’ll re-evaluate him from there.”

Gonzales will receive an injection to his shoulder to help “quiet it down”, but should then be able to utilize exercises to strengthen the area.

“It’s very good news because this is something that can be managed,” said Mozeliak. “There’s probably a few things he needs to start doing in his daily routine to get him through this and we’ll make sure he understands that and his compliant with that.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Asked to clarify, Mozeliak said this was a “better understanding” of what needs to be done by Gonzales, not something new.

“When you’re younger, sometimes you don’t need to go through these things and as you start to get older and the demands of pitching everyday–there’s certain things that you’re required to do and I think some of that was not being done,” said Mozeliak. Now he will understand that and again be compliant with it moving forward.”

Gonzales is expected to miss the next three weeks and is likely to stay in St. Louis for some time to work with the Cardinals staff on developing that routine.