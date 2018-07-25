JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office is investigating what may be a case of someone impersonating a police officer Tuesday night in Jersey County. Jersey County Sheriff John Wimmersberg emphasized the matter is still under investigation and the serious charge of impersonating an officer is not yet confirmed to be the case.

The incident in question occurred around 8:30 Tuesday night on Highway 109, just north of the Route Three Junction near Dow Road when a wife of Carrollton Police Officer reported a vehicle following her and flipping on lights as a police patrol cruiser may when conducting a traffic stop.

Sheriff Wimmersberg said the woman claimed to have followed proper procedure, and even pulled to the side of the road upon seeing the lights. After 10 minutes of the car with emergency lights behind her, the woman said on Facebook that she called her husband, who she described as a police officer for several area towns, who said the officer may have been running her plates.

She left the scene after the officer did not get out and come to the window, instead leaving the scene with lights flashing. After telling her husband what had happened, he checked with other area agencies to see if a call had come into them. Wimmersberg said the Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Jerseyville Police Department and Illinois State Police were not in the area at that time and did not call in a traffic stop, as would have been proper procedure.

Because of this, Wimmersberg said he is treating the issue as a case of an officer impersonation at this time. Further details will be released on the matter as they are made available.

