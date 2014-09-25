ST. LOUIS, MO., September 25, 2014 . . . Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced it has completed constructing the first of many buildings to make up University Commons, a Schnucks-anchored mixed-use development being developed by The DESCO Group across from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.

In summer 2013, IMPACT Strategies’ began site work improvements on approximately 32 acres of urban redevelopment, including demolition of buildings, relocation of utility infrastructure, new site improvements to support the new development, and the building of a new road. The site improvements made way for the development of several retail stores, a new pharmacy, and a 71,000-square-foot Schnucks store, the anchor tenant for the development. Site improvements were completed to support other future out lot and junior anchors in this development.

In October of 2013, IMPACT began constructing Schnucks Lindenwood at University Commons. BRR Architecture designed the store to incorporate a new interior design for Schnucks and its exterior finishes complement the adjacent Lindenwood University. The store is one of numerous Schnucks constructed or remodeled by IMPACT Strategies throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. The store, along with its attached strip center, opened to the public in August 2014.

Article continues after sponsor message

IMPACT Strategies and The DESCO Group have partnered on a number of projects, including Belleville Crossing shopping center, plus three retail buildings and a Walgreens in that complex; Schnucks and retail strip in Bridgeton; Schnucks Loughborough Commons in St. Louis, and Schnucks and retail strip in Twin Oaks.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “We have a great working relationship with The DESCO Group. They know what we’re able to accomplish with a large-scale mixed-use development like University Commons and we have a clear understanding of their expectations. We’re happy to partner with them and lend our expertise to create successful developments like University Commons.”

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest. For more information, visit www.buildwithimpact.com.

More like this: