Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies has been hired by USPG Collinsville, LLC, to construct a new retail building and Dollar Tree Store in Collinsville, Illinois. Construction is scheduled to begin this month.

The 19,590-square-foot retail building will be located at 609 Beltline Road adjacent to Kohl’s and Schnucks Plaza. IMPACT Strategies will finish approximately 9,000 square feet for Dollar Tree, and the remaining space will be unfinished and available for lease. The project is scheduled to complete by November 1, 2015 per Dollar Tree’s lease agreement. TRi Architects of St. Louis, Mo., is the design firm for the project.

In 2011, USPG Collinsville, LLC., worked with IMPACT Strategies to develop the Collinsville Retail “A” building adjacent to Kohl’s. Maurice’s and Clarkson Eye Care are current tenants, and approximately 1,600 square feet remains available for future lease. The Dollar Tree building will complete the development site for the client.

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

