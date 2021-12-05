FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The BSA Outfitters Metro East Scout Shop’s new Fairview Heights, Illinois location opened this fall at 5205 N. Illinois Street (Route 159). Replacing its previous location in Belleville, the new shop is easily accessible from I-64 and is centrally located to serve the needs of all Metro East Boy Scouts.

IMPACT Strategies provided general contracting services including electrical, carpentry, flooring, doors, wood blocking for new fixtures, and more. In addition to its new, convenient location, the relocated 2910 SF Scout Shop has increased retail space for more merchandise, and a fresh, modern look. The facility also includes a Council conference room for meetings.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “We’re honored to continue our firm’s commitment to the Boy Scouts of America. The BSA’s important mission of preparing area youth to become responsible, participating citizens and leaders is one we are proud to support.” The Metro East Scout Shop is one of six Scout Shops operated by the Greater St. Louis Area Council, BSA. The Council serves 3,700 youth in 63 counties in the Greater St. Louis Area with a mission to provide character development, citizenship training, and physical, mental, and spiritual growth for young people in the community.

