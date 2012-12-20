FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL. DEC. 19, 2013 . . . Construction-management company IMPACT Strategies [http://www.buildwithimpact.com] has been selected as the design-builder of Central Park Center in O’Fallon, Ill. Commercial Real Estate Investors, developers of Central Park Plaza, yesterday received approval from the City of O’Fallon to expand its retail mega-center with the addition of the 9,800 square-foot retail center. The new development is scheduled for opening in June 2013.

Central Park Center will accommodate up to as many as seven tenants, several who have already committed to the location. La Casa Mexicana, a popular establishment in Edwardsville, Ill., will occupy three of the tenant bays and two additional bays will be home to eye-care retailer All About Eyes. Several other progressive retailers have shown interest in the remaining two bays, but have yet to commit. The building will have a drive-thru option at its north end.

The retail center is one of several developments built within Central Park Plaza by IMPACT Strategies. IMPACT constructed the Hot Shots Bar & Sake Sushi Restaurant building; Greenmount Retail Center, home of Mattress Firm, Fantastic Sam’s, Jimmy Johns and AT&T; a separate retail center housing Navy Federal Credit Union, Massage Envy & Spa, Sprint Wireless and Aroy Thai Cuisine; and a freestanding Starbucks.

Central Park Plaza continues to experience unprecedented growth as a result of its high visibility along I-64 and the recovering population growth in O’Fallon, Shiloh and surrounding communities. The development is home to national and local retailers alike, with the most recent announcement being the addition of the Menard’s hardware and home improvement chain of stores.

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Commercial, Healthcare, Educational and Senior Care construction and offers an array of construction services including design-build, general contracting and construction management. The company, which this year celebrates its 10-year anniversary, is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. and serves clients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

