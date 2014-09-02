FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL., Sept. 2, 2014 . . . Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies has completed constructing the building shell that will soon be home to Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, a new grocery store in Fairview Heights exclusively dedicated to healthy and fresh products. Just as IMPACT completed the Fresh Thyme project earlier this summer, it began constructing the metro east’s first Friar Tuck beverage store in Edwardsville, Ill., which is expected to open later this fall.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is one of several retailers to locate in the new multi-million Fairview City Centre development located on Hwy 159 across from St. Clair Square mall. Fresh Thyme awarded IMPACT a contract to build the 28,000-square-foot building shell that the retailer plans to build out with its own interior finishes. The store is scheduled to open in 2015.

Friar Tuck is locating its first metro east store in the booming community of Edwardsville. The beverage store sells thousands of domestic wines, beers, microbrews and spirits. IMPACT was awarded a $1.4 million contract to build the 16,500 square foot store. TRi Architects of St. Louis is the architect for the project.

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

