FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies recently promoted Travis Schwartz from Project Engineer to Assistant Project Manager. In this new position Schwartz will take on an expanded leadership role in managing our construction projects. Craig Spidle, Director of Construction Operations at IMPACT Strategies, says “Travis is a great example of the future leaders of our project delivery team at IMPACT.” Schwartz is a graduate of Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville with a degree in Construction Management and has been with IMPACT Strategies since the summer of 2017.

Schwartz also recently completed the AGC of Missouri Leadership Academy. After being nominated by Craig Spidle, Director of Construction Operations for IMPACT Strategies, Schwartz was chosen by an AGC selection committee to complete the course. This five- month course consisted of roughly 20 students and was taught by Ken Bradford, author of Fearless & Persuasive Speaking. It focused on building awareness and proficiency in business and developing skills that will translate into strong project team leadership.

Article continues after sponsor message



IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets.

To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com or call 618-394-8400 or 314-646-8400.

More like this: