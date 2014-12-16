FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS - Chelar Tool & Die, Inc. is expanding its Belleville-based headquarters with a 12,000-square-foot addition to its existing manufacturing shop. The company hired IMPACT Strategies to oversee construction of the new $1.1 million addition. Construction began in mid-October and will be completed by February 2015.

IMPACT Strategies is building a single story, pre-engineered metal building that will be equipped with the latest high-tech equipment used for making high quality progressive and non-progressive metal stamping dies, metal stampings, specialty precision machinery and Blanchard grinding. The project is the second building expansion IMPACT has completed for Chelar. In 2004, IMPACT built a 16,000-square-foot building that provided Chelar Tool & Die, Inc., additional space for design, manufacturing and warehouse storage.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “Chelar Tool & Die, Inc., has been in operation for more than 50 years and is considered a leader within the manufacturing industry. Continued demand for its products has created a need to expand its facilities. We’re pleased they turned to IMPACT Strategies once again to help them accommodate that growth.”

IMPACT Strategies is collaborating on the project with architect EWR Associates, Inc., of Fairview Heights.

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

