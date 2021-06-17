FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies is excited to announce the promotions of Teresa Whittaker to Chief Financial Officer and Scott Manning to Director of Construction Operations.

As Chief Financial Officer, Teresa Whittaker will execute IMPACT’s financial strategic

initiatives, develop long-term financial goals, and play an integral role in driving the success of IMPACT by monitoring financial performance. In this role, Whittaker will continue to lead IMPACT’s accounting team and HR operations, identify critical trends, and develop new company best practices, projections, and solutions.

Prior to joining IMPACT, Whittaker received her bachelor’s degree in Accounting from

Robert Morris College and worked in the public accounting sector for 10 years. Whittaker has been with IMPACT since the company’s inception---she was hired as an Accounting Manager in 2002, promoted to Controller, and is currently an active member of IMPACT’s Executive Committee.

“Teresa has grown substantially throughout her career with IMPACT,” said Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies, Inc. “She has done an excellent job in preparing the department to support our growth--from the early founding days of the company to where we stand today. She has continually challenged herself and others around her to find ways to streamline our processes and procedures with an innovative focus on technology.”

Scott Manning brings 10+ years of construction management, business knowhow, and a vast understanding of IMPACT’s company culture to the position. In addition to managing IMPACT’s team of Project Managers, Project Engineers, and Superintendents, Manning’s role will also supervise the safety and quality control efforts on IMPACT job sites. As Director, Manning will oversee the execution of field construction activities---ensuring the delivery of timely, safe, and quality construction and completion of IMPACT projects.

Manning’s career with IMPACT began early. While in college, Manning served as an intern for IMPACT. In 2009, he graduated from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville with a degree in Construction Management and a minor in Business. Post-graduation, Manning worked for the Corps of Engineers at Scott AFB. But, after 18 months, he decided to continue his career at IMPACT.

During his tenure, Manning started as a Project Engineer and progressed from Project Manager to Senior Project Manager. He managed an array of projects---from retail and commercial, to large-scale senior living and multi-family housing developments. “Scott’s hard work ethic, construction knowledge, and commitment to the IMPACT team are why he

was chosen for this position,” said Hinrichs. “He is an integral part of the IMPACT culture and, through his efforts, has helped IMPACT expand its presence as a leading provider of premier construction services. In this role, we will continue to expect amazing things from him.”

IMPACT’s continued growth is guided by their Executive Committee which is comprised of six members of its senior leadership team: Mark Hinrichs – President, Mike Christ –

Executive Vice President, Nick Walker – Vice President, Project Development & Strategy, Teresa Whittaker – Chief Financial Officer, Jason Toennies – Senior Estimator, and Scott Manning – Director of Construction Operations. This Committee meets regularly to review the tactical functions within all departments of the company while also establishing accountability to the objectives of our regularly updated strategic business plan.

