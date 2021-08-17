FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies recently expanded their team with the addition of Ermin Velagic as a Computer Support Specialist and Derek Hinrichs as a Senior Accountant.

Ermin Velagic received an Associate’s of Science in Information Technology from Ranken

Technical College and holds several technical certifications and designations. He was

previously an Associate Service Center Technician for TekSystems and assigned to Mercy

Hospital. Velagic is a resident of St. Louis, MO.

Derek Hinrichs graduated with a Master in Accountancy from The University of Missouri and is a Certified Public Accountant. Before this position, Hinrichs worked 10-plus years for a public accounting firm where he was a tax manager and consultant. Hinrichs is a resident of Webster Groves, MO.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “Ermin and Derek are essential

additions to our team. IMPACT has always been committed providing excellence to our

clients through a strong Team of professionals at every level of our company.”

