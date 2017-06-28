FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies recently completed Cedarhurst of St. Charles, a $17.5 million senior living community located in St. Charles, Missouri. The 99,000-square-foot, 100-unit assisted living and memory care community is part of University Commons, a mixed-use development directly across from Lindenwood University’s flagship campus. The facility celebrated its grand opening June 25.

IMPACT Strategies served as the construction manager for the project, providing turnkey services from start-to-finish and overseeing all trade subcontractors. The large scale of the project presented a number of challenges along the way due to the limited site area and ongoing adjacent development. Those constraints did not create any major set-backs for IMPACT due to its previous experience building similar Cedarhurst properties. IMPACT also had familiarity with the University Commons development from having previously constructed the Schnucks grocery store in 2014.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “Our past experiences and familiarity with the location and client certainly enabled us to keep this project running smoothly and provide leadership for exceptional success. We have built four senior living communities for Cedarhurst in the past eight years, but this one in St. Charles is the largest and certainly the most challenging.”

Dover Development said Cedarhurst’s unique location and proximity to Lindenwood University makes it the first senior living community in the St. Louis region to strategically locate on or near a university campus. Approximately 50 similar developments exist across the country. The close proximity provides unique benefits to both Cedarhurst residents and Lindenwood students, including a lifelong learning program and access to University sporting and cultural events for Cedarhurst residents, and the creation of internship and other programs to educate Lindenwood students on issues relevant to the growing population of seniors, including caring for persons with memory loss issues like Alzheimer’s Disease.

IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

