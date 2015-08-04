FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies has completed constructing the second phase for the federally-funded Granite City Green Communities project, a nearly $4 million multifamily development located at Nameoki Road and Edwards Street in Granite City, Illinois. The Granite City Housing Authority hired Impact Strategies to lead construction of the project, which began last August and wrapped up at the end of July.

As part of the project, IMPACT Strategies constructed twenty new units within six buildings, for a total of 63 units at the development. Granite City Green’s design and construction are focused on sustainable and energy efficient criteria. The project incorporates the use of solar panels, brick unit paver sidewalks and paving, and bio-retention rain gardens in an effort to maximize the development’s environmental impact and performance.

The first phase of Granite City Green was developed in 2012. Farr Associates, a sustainable architecture and urban planning firm in Chicago, designed the project.

IMPACT Strategies was selected for this project following a competitive bidding process. The company has a broad range of expertise in building multifamily developments in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout Southern Illinois. For more information about Impact Strategies and its projects, visit http://www.buildwithimpact.com.

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest. For more information about IMPACT Strategies, visit www.buildwithimpact.com.

