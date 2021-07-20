FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies was pleased to serve as the Construction Manager for another US Capital Development project in Fenton Logistics Park. The Building 7 project – now an Amazon Distribution Center - is part of a larger redevelopment plan for the former Chrysler assembly plant site in Fenton, MO. This Class A, multi-use building is 148,800 square-foot, with a 52,000 square-foot canopy and features concrete tilt-up construction, 32-foot clearing heights, 16 trailer dock doors, and more than 330 parking spaces.

The state-of-the-art industrial and commercial park is rapidly growing and creating new

jobs with the addition of each new occupant. IMPACT Strategies has previously constructed facilities for several other tenants in the park, IMPACT Strategies worked with M+H Architects and Jon Petriches of US Capital Development on this project, which was completed earlier this year.

IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Illinois, Missouri, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

