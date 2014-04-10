FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL., APRIL 10, 2014 - Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies has completed the construction of Amy’s Crossing, a new $2 million independent living facility in Alton, Ill., managed by WellSpring Resources. Despite the harsh winter, IMPACT crews were able to complete the project three weeks ahead of schedule. WellSpring marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony held at the site in March.

Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins, CEO of WellSpring Resources, said, “We consider ourselves very lucky to have had IMPACT involved with this project. Besides finishing the project ahead of schedule, they were very professional and did a great job of keeping the project within budget. Overall, IMPACT was a great partner on this project.”

The 12-unit residential housing facility is located at 1900 Brown Street. The facility will provide supportive housing for adults with serious mental health conditions. At approximately 10,900 square feet, Amy’s Crossing will meet the independent living needs of its residents and also provide them access to various types of services, including community support, housekeeping and transportation. An old office building was demolished to make room for the new facility.

Amy’s Crossing was funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Madison County Community Development. WellSpring Resources named the property Amy’s Crossing in honor of a long-time, dedicated employee of the company.

IMPACT Strategies collaborated on the project with Hurford Architects, Inc. of Glen Carbon, Ill., which designed the facility. The National Development Council provided financing consultation. IMPACT Strategies has constructed several similar independent living and senior living facilities in the area, including Cedarhurst of Shiloh, Ill., and the Southern Illinois Hospice Home in Edwardsville, Ill. The company also recently completed The Enclave, an expansive student-housing apartment community in Edwardsville, and is gearing up on a second, similar complex called Enclave West.

Article continues after sponsor message

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

# # #

More like this: