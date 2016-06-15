FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced that work is underway on a reconstruction project at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s (SIUE) Stratton Quadrangle. The project, IMPACT’s first with SIUE, involves the placement of new brick pavers throughout the 43,000-square-foot outdoor walkway, which is situated between the campus’ core buildings. The renovation is scheduled for completion in early August prior to classes beginning in the fall.

The Stratton Quadrangle, better known as The Quad, was originally designed to give students some exposure to nature as they walk from one building to another. IMPACT Strategies is working carefully to improve safety for SIUE students, staff and visitors. While protecting the existing planters and landscaping, IMPACT Strategies is also ensuring that damage doesn’t occur during construction to The Rock, a four-ton piece of limestone that has been part of the Quad since it opened.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “The Quad is an important component of SIUE campus life, so it needs to be a safe, secure walkway. We will make sure that the existing structure is protected while we work, and that it’s ready for everyone to enjoy when they return to school in the fall. We’re very pleased to be helping SIUE transform The Quad.”

IMPACT Strategies is working with engineering firm Oates Associates, Inc. of Collinsville.

IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

About SIUE

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

