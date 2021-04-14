FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS- IMPACT Strategies has been selected by Encompass Health to manage construction of a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Shiloh, IL. With the

structure conveniently located adjacent to BJC HealthCare’s Memorial Hospital

Shiloh campus on Frank Scott Parkway East, IMPACT broke ground on the $15.5

Million project in January 2021.

Under the design guidance of Gresham Smith, the 1 story building will contain

48,000 square feet of acute rehabilitation care. Supplementing acute care services,

like those of Memorial Hospital Shiloh, the facility will include 40 private inpatient

rooms, a kitchen, dining room, exercise room, pharmacy, therapy gym, dialysis

room, and therapy courtyard. Upon completion in December 2021, the rehabilitation

hospital will offer physical, occupational, and speech therapies to the Metro East

area and the surrounding region.

Looking to expand and utilize their healthcare construction expertise, this is the first

time IMPACT Strategies has worked with Encompass Health. The facility is expected

to operate as a joint venture between Encompass Health and BJC HealthCare.

IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets.

To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com or call 618-394-8400 or 314-646-8400.

