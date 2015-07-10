BELLEVILLE - Construction-management firm Impact Strategies, in collaboration with the City of Belleville, today marked the start of construction for the city’s new police headquarters at a groundbreaking ceremony held at the site. Local dignitaries and officials from Belleville and the Chamber of Commerce joined Impact Strategies to commemorate the event. The new police headquarters will be located at 720 W. Main St., formerly the Bank of Belleville building.

Upon completion in Spring 2016, the new police facility will have a forensics lab, dispatch center, sally port and a 60-person community classroom. Plans also include a secured evidence storage area and dedicated storm areas that allow for increased safety for employees and prisoners. Impact Strategies will also construct a new, freestanding parking garage adjacent to the police headquarters. The garage is designed to hold 46 police cruisers and will have a mechanics area for city vehicles.

Mark Hinrichs, president of Impact Strategies, said, “This is an important project for the City and we’re pleased to have been selected as the construction manager for it. The department currently is housed in an outdated and overcrowded facility. Upon completion next year, the new headquarters will offer the department nearly 44,000 square feet of updated space and direct access to an onsite, covered parking garage for storage and maintenance of the department’s fleet.”

The construction/design team for the project includes Impact Strategies as the construction manager; St. Louis-based architectural design firm, The Lawrence Group and Kaskaskia Engineering Group as the Civil Engineer.

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest. For more information, visit http://www.buildwithimpact.com.

