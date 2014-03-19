BELLEVILLE, IL., MARCH 18, 2014 . . . Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies has begun constructing the building shell that will soon be home to Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, a new grocery store exclusively dedicated to healthy and fresh products. The store is one of several retailers to locate in the new, multi-million dollar Fairview City Centre retail development on Hwy 159 across from St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, Ill.

The start of construction on the Fresh Thyme store marks the beginning of phase II of the redevelopment efforts that have been ongoing at the site since August 2013. In phase I, IMPACT demolished the existing structure, which formerly housed a KMART and other retailers, and constructed nearly 60,000-square-feet of new retail space. Two tenants from the former structure, OfficeMax and Petco, have new space within the new development. In addition, Sports Authority will be relocating from their present location in Fairview Heights to a new space within the development. The remaining space is being actively marketed by the center’s developer, Kimco Realty Corporation.

“The development is progressing nicely, even despite the harsh winter weather,” said Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies. “We expect to see the development really start to take shape in the coming months as the Fresh Thyme store is constructed and retailers begin opening their doors for business.”

CONSTRUCTION OF FRESH THYME FARMERS MARKET

Construction of the shell for Fresh Thyme is expected to be complete by June so that the tenant can then begin construction of the interior finishes. The store’s grand opening is anticipated for Fall 2014.

For more information about IMPACT Strategies, visit www.buildwithimpact.com or call 618.394.8400.

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

