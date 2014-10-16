FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL., Oct. 16, 2014 . . . IMPACT Strategies has been hired by the Granite City Housing Authority to begin constructing the second phase for the federally-funded Granite City Green Community project, a nearly $4 million multifamily development located at Nameoki Road and Edwards Street. The project began in August and is scheduled to be complete in May 2015.

As part of phase II, IMPACT Strategies will construct twenty new units within six buildings, bringing the total number of units at the development to 63. Granite City Green’s design and construction are focused on sustainable and energy efficient criteria. The project incorporates the use of solar panels, brick unit paver sidewalks and paving, and bio-retention rain gardens in an effort to maximize the development’s environmental impact and performance.

The first phase of Granite City Green was developed in 2012. Farr Associates, a sustainable architecture and urban planning firm in Chicago, designed the project.

Article continues after sponsor message

IMPACT Strategies was selected for this project following a competitive bidding process. The company has a broad range of expertise in building multifamily developments in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout Southern Illinois.

About IMPACT Strategies:

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

For more information about IMPACT Strategies, visit www.buildwithimpact.com.

More like this: