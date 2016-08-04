FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - General contracting firm IMPACT Strategies has been awarded a second retail project in the Knoxville Crossing Development in Peoria, Illinois. Knoxville Crossing Retail Building, a 12,000 square foot strip center, is now under construction.

This past May, IMPACT Strategies began constructing the 70,000-square-foot Knoxville Crossing retail center, anchored by Schnucks Markets, Inc., and part of a larger mixed-use development being developed by The DESCO Group of St. Louis. IMPACT Strategies is collaborating with BRR Architecture, Inc., of Merriam, Kansas and Zumwalt Engineering of Peoria on all design aspects of the project.

This retail building will include a drive thru and is expected to be completed in late Fall 2016.

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

