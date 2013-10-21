Impact Strategies Awarded Desco Project to Build University Commons in St. Charles Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. It was just about 10 years ago when rapid growth in southern Illinois began fueling new commercial development opportunities and set the stage for IMPACT Strategies to become the area¹s

newest construction management company. Today, IMPACT Strategies is seeing a similar scenario play out in St. Louis that has compelled the company to open an office at 501 N. Lindbergh Blvd., in Creve Coeur and add staff to help further develop business in Missouri.



IMPACT's most recent St. Louis project is for DESCO, which hired the company to construct University Commons in St. Charles. The project entails the redevelopment of approximately 30 acres of land for a Schnucks-anchored mixed-use development located directly across from Lindenwood University. Site work began early this summer and plans call for Schnucks to open in 2014.



The DESCO project, as well as a number of other significant projects and the opportunity for continued, steady development in the market, persuaded IMPACT's owners to establish a St. Louis office. In addition to managing an already very active portfolio of projects throughout southern Illinois, IMPACT in recent years has been tapped to construct numerous properties around St. Louis, including GFS Marketplace in St. Peters; Missouri's only MINI Cooper dealership in Maplewood, West County Nissan in Ballwin and Car Credit City retail locations in Wentzville and Herculaneum. The company also completed major renovations to several Schnucks stores in the area, the most recent being the renovation of the Schnucks Brentwood store.



"We undoubtedly have seen an increase in the number of projects we have going on in St. Louis, and we believe the opportunity exists for us to further expand our business in the area," said Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT. "We felt it would best serve our customers on the Missouri side if

we had a dedicated, convenient location for staff to work from and meet with clients."



To further its business development plans in St. Louis, IMPACT has hired Don Shearin as a consultant to secure new building opportunities in the Metro area. Shearin has 25+ years experience in the banking industry and an expansive portfolio of contacts in and around the St. Louis region. He will operate from the new St. Louis office.



Hinrichs added, "We are fortunate to have someone of Don's caliber on our team helping to drive new business development."



IMPACT's St. Louis office has been operational since July 2013. The office phone number is 314. 646-8400.



IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip