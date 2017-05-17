(Busch Stadium) While their task at hand is to focus on a victory in the game against Boston, the St. Louis Cardinals were looking forward to the pregame ceremonies and a chance to see the 1967 World Champions honored.

“Those are some legendary names in that group,” said Mike Matheny, who broke into a big smile when asked if Bob Gibson had brought him some more notes for them to go over.

Former St. Louis Cardinals and members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Bob Gibson and Tim Mc Carver speak after ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1967 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 17, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

