FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL., Nov. 6, 2014 . . . Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies recently completed construction of the St. Louis Metro East’s first HomeGoods, a popular off-price home and fashion retailer with more than 400 stores nationwide. The store is located on Hwy 159 across from St. Claire Square in the new multi million dollar Fairview City Centre, also constructed by IMPACT Strategies and owned by Kimco Realty Corporation. Kimco awarded IMPACT the contract to build the 24,000-square-foot store.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “Thanks to a seamless, coordinated effort with Kimco and our subcontractors, we were able to complete construction of the HomeGoods store on time as planned for the grand opening, which took place on Oct. 26.”

Since August 2013, IMPACT Strategies has built nearly 112,000-square-feet of new retail space as part of Fairview City Centre for retailers including Sports Authority, Petco, OfficeMax and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. In phase I, IMPACT demolished the existing structure, which formerly housed a KMART and other retailers. In spring 2014, IMPACT began phase II of construction, which included building Fresh Thyme and the space for the center’s fifth tenant, HomeGoods.

MCG Architecture of Cleveland, Ohio designed the store. The company also collaborated with IMPACT Strategies on the design/build for the other new stores at the development.

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

