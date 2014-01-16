We invite you to utilize our lab to work on various consumer driven computer technology to sever the barriers caused by the rise in technology usage! Several computers, net books and other resources are available for your use. Individualized assistance is available for keyboarding skills, WORD, PowerPoint, Email, Internet usage, as well as other basic career development skills (resume and cover letter writing and job searching).

The Learning Lab is open on Wednesday from 9:00-3:00pm. Appointments preferred but walk-ins are always welcome!

For more information please call 618-474-6803 and leave a message for Connie Springman or at:

IMPACT CIL

2735 E. Broadway Alton, IL 62202

618-474-6803