IMPACT CIL invites all area residents to utilize their Community Technology Center at no cost Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. IMPACT CIL invites all area residents to utilize their Community Technology Center at no cost to help sever the barriers caused by the rise in technology usage and bridge the digital divide. There are several computers available to work on various consumer driven needs. Individualized assistance is also available for keyboarding skills, Microsoft Office products, email, and internet usage. Assistance is also available for basic career development skills such as resume and cover letter writing and online job searches. The center is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8am to 12pm and from 1pm to 3pm. For more information or to make an appointment contact Connie Springman at IMPACT CIL at (618)474-6803. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are always welcome at IMPACT CIL located at 2735 E. Broadway, Alton, IL. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip